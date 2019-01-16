Gene editors up on promising research in parasitic diseases

  • Editas Medicine (EDIT +3.6%), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +6.9%) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +3.5%) are all enjoying a modest uptick in buying in apparent response to just-published research that gene editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 may be useful in combating certain tropical diseases.
  • Scientists at George Washington University, working with international colleagues, used CRISPR/Cas9 to limit the deleterious effects of parasitic worms that cause schistosomiasis and liver fluke infection by knocking out a certain gene that encodes for an enzyme released by the worms' eggs that damages tissues. The elimination of the protein, called omega-1 ribonuclease, greatly reduced the impact of the disease.
  • The diseases, endemic in Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, affect ~250M people.
