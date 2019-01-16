Stocks pare early surge as government shutdown drags on

Major U.S. stock averages' earlier gains dwindle as the 26-day U.S. partial government shutdown continues.

S&P and Nasdaq each up 0.1% , with the Dow up 0.4% . S&P had been up as much as 0.5% earlier and the Nasdaq had risen as much as 0.8%. The Dow was up 0.7% earlier.

Consumer staples ( -0.6% ), energy ( -0.4% ) and communication services ( -0.2% ) sectors weigh on the market, while financials ( +1.4% ) and materials ( +0.5% ) sectors power lead the gains.

Individual names falling include Verizon ( -1.4% ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( -3.1% ), Altria Group ( -1.2% ), Philip Morris International ( -1.4% ), and Coca-Cola ( -0.9% ).

10-year Treasury yield edges up almost 1 basis point to 2.726%.

Oil falls 0.8% to $51.72, and gold rises 0.4% to $1,293.70.

