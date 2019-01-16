Stocks pare early surge as government shutdown drags on

Major U.S. stock averages' earlier gains dwindle as the 26-day U.S. partial government shutdown continues.
S&P and Nasdaq each up 0.1%, with the Dow up 0.4%. S&P had been up as much as 0.5% earlier and the Nasdaq had risen as much as 0.8%. The Dow was up 0.7% earlier.
Consumer staples (-0.6%), energy (-0.4%) and communication services (-0.2%) sectors weigh on the market, while financials (+1.4%) and materials (+0.5%) sectors power lead the gains.
Individual names falling include Verizon (-1.4%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (-3.1%), Altria Group (-1.2%), Philip Morris International (-1.4%), and Coca-Cola (-0.9%).
10-year Treasury yield edges up almost 1 basis point to 2.726%.
Oil falls 0.8% to $51.72, and gold rises 0.4% to $1,293.70.
Previously: Stocks stretch gains, lifted by financials (Jan. 16)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox