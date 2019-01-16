Yelp +2% as SQN calls for new directors, strategic evaluation
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 2% after shareholder SQN issues a new call for the company to add new directors and look at strategic alternatives.
- In a filing, SQN founder Amish Mehta notes SQN is a long-term investor in its fourth year holding the company, but "after years of Yelp underperformance, we have lost patience and believe the Board needs fresh perspectives and stockholder representation."
- SQN is not an activist holder, Mehta says, but it's prepared to take recommendations straight to stockholders for support. SQN is beneficial owner of more than 4% of Yelp stock.
- Yelp has "dramatically underperformed with no meaningful accountability," SQN says, and stockholders need to seize the opportunity to replace three of eight directors this year.
- And "a refreshed board should immediately evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of Yelp." Implementing its recommendations could result in a stock price of $55-$65 (59-89% appreciation from the Dec. 7 closing), SQN says. Alternately an immediate sale to private equity could yield a price of $47-$50/share, or higher with strategic bidders. Yelp's at $35.66 currently.
- Yelp says it's willing and open to meeting with SQN to hear more from them on the topics.