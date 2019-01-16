Yelp +2% as SQN calls for new directors, strategic evaluation

Jan. 16, 2019 11:16 AM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 2% after shareholder SQN issues a new call for the company to add new directors and look at strategic alternatives.
  • In a filing, SQN founder Amish Mehta notes SQN is a long-term investor in its fourth year holding the company, but "after years of Yelp underperformance, we have lost patience and believe the Board needs fresh perspectives and stockholder representation."
  • SQN is not an activist holder, Mehta says, but it's prepared to take recommendations straight to stockholders for support. SQN is beneficial owner of more than 4% of Yelp stock.
  • Yelp has "dramatically underperformed with no meaningful accountability," SQN says, and stockholders need to seize the opportunity to replace three of eight directors this year.
  • And "a refreshed board should immediately evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of Yelp." Implementing its recommendations could result in a stock price of $55-$65 (59-89% appreciation from the Dec. 7 closing), SQN says. Alternately an immediate sale to private equity could yield a price of $47-$50/share, or higher with strategic bidders. Yelp's at $35.66 currently.
  • Yelp says it's willing and open to meeting with SQN to hear more from them on the topics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.