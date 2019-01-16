Sears survives, what now?
Jan. 16, 2019 11:22 AM ETSears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ)SHLDQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor146 Comments
- Investors dabbling with the OTC-listed shares of Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) are seeing a 35% gain today off news that Eddie Lampert may in fact keep the department store chain alive in some form.
- Some Sears creditors are expected to challenge the deal in front of the bankruptcy judge before Lampert can claim victory.
- Even if Sears survives, skepticism persists within the retail industry. "While there is no doubt that a shrunken Sears will be more viable than the larger entity which struggled to turn a profit, we remain extremely pessimistic about the chain's future," writes GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders.
- Meanwhile, Bloomberg suggests that Lampert and team give up on the Kmart chain and its decimating margins.
- Previously: Lampert prevails in Sears bankruptcy auction (Jan. 16)