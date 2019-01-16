Sears survives, what now?

  • Investors dabbling with the OTC-listed shares of Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) are seeing a 35% gain today off news that Eddie Lampert may in fact keep the department store chain alive in some form.
  • Some Sears creditors are expected to challenge the deal in front of the bankruptcy judge before Lampert can claim victory.
  • Even if Sears survives, skepticism persists within the retail industry. "While there is no doubt that a shrunken Sears will be more viable than the larger entity which struggled to turn a profit, we remain extremely pessimistic about the chain's future," writes GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders.
  • Meanwhile, Bloomberg suggests that Lampert and team give up on the Kmart chain and its decimating margins.
  • Previously: Lampert prevails in Sears bankruptcy auction (Jan. 16)
