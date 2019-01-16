EA -1.8% amid reports ambitious 'Star Wars' game is canceled
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is off 1.8% after a Kotaku report that an open-world game based on Star Wars has been canceled.
- The game, in development in Vancouver, was still in early stages but had been announced in 2017.
- EA is now focused on a smaller-scale Star Wars project expected to come out in late 2020, sooner than the canceled game would have, according to the report.
- Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak says that's hurting the multiple that investors are willing to pay, following a "recent string of misexecution" out of the company. If EA can deliver a strong Jedi: Fallen Order in 2020 along with two other hits, this might be a speed bump; but otherwise EA might not be able to retain Disney's contract at its 2024 expiration. (h/t Bloomberg)