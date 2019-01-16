Red Hat holders vote for IBM merger
- Red Hat (RHT -0.1%) shareholders vote to approve the IBM (IBM) merger.
- Approximately 141.8M shareholders voted in favor, representing 80% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote.
- Update with IBM's statement: "Together, IBM and Red Hat will be strongly positioned to lead in hybrid cloud, addressing growing demand for companies to securely move their business applications to an open, multicloud environment. The approval by Red Hat shareholders for IBM to acquire Red Hat is an important step in the closing process for this acquisition, which we continue to expect will close in the second half of 2019."