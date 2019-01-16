Detour Gold announces record production for Q4, FY 2018

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +3.3% ) reports its best ever quarterly production of 158.2K oz. of gold from its Detour Lake mine in Ontario and 621.1K oz. for the full year, up 9% Y/Y and above the mid-point of the company's 595K-635K oz. annual guidance.

Detour says Q4 represented its third successive quarter with overall operational improvement with record total tonnage mined and gold production.

Detour also says it expects FY 2018 capex to come in below guidance of $265M-$285M due to delays in the construction of Cell 2 of the tailing facility, deferral of other discretionary capital and a weaker Canadian dollar than budgeted.