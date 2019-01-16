Newmont CEO: Goldcorp deal designed to survive lower gold price - CNBC
- Newmont Mining's (NEM +2.3%) purchase of Goldcorp does not mean the company is making a bullish call on gold, CEO Gary Goldberg tells CNBC; rather, it sees an opportunity to optimize Goldcorp’s assets during a period of relatively low gold prices and industry consolidation.
- “We’re designing our business to survive through the cycles in prices. We’re not predicting an up or down,” Goldberg says.
- Asked how confident he is that gold prices will hold around $1,200/oz., Goldberg says NEM tests strategies against a range of price levels.
- Goldberg says the company is still in the process of making sure investors understand the benefits of the acquisition: “This is going to be the largest reserve base that anyone has in the industry. We’re going to have 18 operations and we’re going to do all the things that we’ve done over the past 5-6 years.”