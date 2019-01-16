The White House National Security Council has told some U.S. refiners that sanctions on Venezuelan crude exports are under consideration, a signal that opposition to sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector may be weakening, S&P Global Platts reports.

While the Trump administration has sanctioned state-owned oil company PDVSA, it has resisted direct sanctions on oil flows.

Venezuela exports ~500K bbl/day of crude to the U.S.; Citgo, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) are the largest U.S. refiners of Venezuelan crude.