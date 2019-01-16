Aileron up 35% on advancement of ALRN-6924 + Ibrance study

Jan. 16, 2019 1:15 PM ETAileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN)ALRN, PFEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN +35.1%) is up on an 8x surge in volume following its announcement that dosing is underway in an expansion cohort in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ALRN-6924, combined with Pfizer's (PFE -0.6%) IBRANCE (palbociclib), in patients with MDM2-amplified solid tumors.
  • The new arm will enroll up to 25 participants. Preliminary data should be available in H2.
  • ALRN-6924 is a cell-permeating peptide that mimics the p53 tumor suppressor protein to disrupt its interaction with MDMX and MDM2, two proteins that interfere with its action.
  • Palbociclib inhibits two enzymes, CDK4 and CDK6, that play key roles in the cell cycle. Blocking their action interferes with cancer cell proliferation.
