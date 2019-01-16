Bank stocks rally, wiping out most of December's slump

Bank stocks rally after Goldman Sachs (GS +8.2% ) and Bank of America (BAC +7.3% ) turn in better-than-expected earnings and wiping out most of their December decline.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 2.5% in early afternoon trading and touches its highest point in more than a month. The last time it reached $25.51 was Dec. 7.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), mostly regional banks, advances 2.4% .

All the big banks gain: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which reports Q4 results Thursday, rises 4.6%; Wells Fargo (WFC +3.2% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.5% ), Citigroup (C +1.7% ).

Among regional banks, Comerica (CMA +4.8% ) jumps on an earnings beat; with Bank OZK (OZK +3.4% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.8% ), and KeyCorp (KEY +2.9% ) advancing strongly.

PNC Financial (PNC +0.2% ) slips on weaker-than-expected Q4 results.

