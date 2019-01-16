Wolfe Research cautious on The Children's Place

Wolfe Research warns on execution issues with The Children's Place (PLCE +0.8% ) during a messy Q4.

"Our checks have shown stockouts both in stores and online of seasonally-appropriate product during some of the coldest temps of the season," updates analyst Adrienne Yieh.

"We believe PLCE may have sold out of these items during the peak of holiday shopping at margin-eroding prices only to have insufficient inventory to comp in January," she notes.

The firm expects PLCE to miss comparable sales and gross margin estimates with its FQ4 report, even with promotional activity flattening after two quarters of deeper promos.

Shares of PLCE are down 36% over the last 90 days.