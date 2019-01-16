Sinclair launches Stirr streaming offering

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.2% ) has launched Stirr, a live and on-demand streaming service that will feature news, sports, entertainment and digital channels.

The ad-supported service was thought last year to be more of a rival to online news channels like Fox Nation (FOX, FOXA) or CBS.

But at launch it features digital versions of Sinclair's local stations along with small national networks like Cheddar, NASA TV, Pet Collective, World Poker Tour and similar offerings.

It also has original channels including Stirr Movies, Stirr Sports, Stirr Life and Stirr City.

Stirr expects to add new linear networks each month and grow to more than 50 by the end of 2019.