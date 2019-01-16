Semis, Apple suppliers face tough reports - KeyBanc
- KeyBanc says chip companies will likely have a tough earnings season with ON Semi (ON +0.1%), Cypress Semi (CY +0.7%), Microchip (MCHP +0.5%), NXP Semi (NXP +0.1%), and Texas Instruments (TXN -0.2%) facing the most pressure.
- Key quote: "With lead times beginning to ease and inventory levels higher, we anticipate a cyclical correction should result in below-seasonal outlooks."
- Apple suppliers with elevated risk on weak smartphone demand: (SWKS +0.9%), (CRUS +1.2%), (QRVO -0.1%), (SYNA -0.4%).
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
