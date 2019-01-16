Dimon doesn't see a hard Brexit, but is still prepared
Jan. 16, 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.7%) CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank is prepared for no-deal Brexit and has spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" to deal with that possibility.
- Still, he expects it won't come to that, CNBC reports.
- "I think a hard Brexit will be a disaster for Great Britain," he said at an event at the Economic Club of New York. "We don't think it will happen because it's bad for Europe too."
- The comments come a day after Theresa May's Brexit deal was soundly defeated in Parliament.
- "The Brits were dealt a bad hand and played it badly," he added.
- He's hoping that the U.K. can come to an agreement that will give them two to four more year to negotiate "a real deal."
