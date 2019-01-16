IAC, Match sue Tinder co-founder

IAC (IAC -0.4% ) and Match Group (MTCH -0.3% ) sue Tinder co-founder Sean Rad for theft of company files and other proprietary information.

Six months ago, Rad and other Tinder co-founders sued IAC for allegedly undervaluing Tinder to limit the earnings from exercising stock options. The suit claims at least $250M in damages.

IAC/Match say Rad created backups of internal emails, forwarded company emails to his personal account, and directly copied files with sensitive material.

Rad's lawyer says his employee contract allowed him to back up his email and calls the suit a "desperate act of retaliation."