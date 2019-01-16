Report: T-Mobile execs swarmed Trump hotel after merger announcement

Needing approval from the Trump administration for a $26B merger with Sprint (S -0.2% ), T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) put multiple executives into stays at the Trump International Hotel in Washington starting with the deal announcement and in following weeks, The Washington Post reports.

The hotel's "VIP Arrivals" list the day after the deal announcement featured nine T-Mobile execs, including CEO John Legere and four others in the C-suite.

And seven weeks after the deal, execs had made multiple visits (including at least four by Legere).

The news raises new questions about whether companies are able to influence public policy by doing private business with Trump's luxury hotel.

Found in the hotel lobby last week, Legere told the Post: "It's become a place I feel very comfortable" and praised its proximity to one of the departments that needs to approve the merger; he's deleted tweets from a few years back mocking Trump hotels, the report notes.