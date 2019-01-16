Alcoa slips as Senate lacks votes to block sanctions removal for Rusal
Jan. 16, 2019 2:20 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)AABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Alcoa (AA -1.4%) tumbles into the red after the U.S. Senate falls short of the votes needed to block The Trump administration's efforts to remove sanctions from Russian aluminum company Rusal.
- Shortly after securing 57 votes to support a motion to proceed to the joint resolution disapproving of the Treasury department's move to lift sanctions on three Russian firms that have been controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the same number of senators voted to limit debate - three short of the 60 needed to cut off debate and get the measure to a final passage vote.
- The Treasury Department said last month that it would lift sanctions imposed in April on the core businesses of Deripaska, including Rusal, the world’s largest aluminum producer outside China.