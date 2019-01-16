Whiting Petroleum sues oil marketer alleging sweetheart deal
Jan. 16, 2019 2:36 PM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)WLLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Whiting Petroleum (WLL +0.9%) has filed a counterclaim to a lawsuit by a Texas oil marketer that it claimed gave a former executive cash and trips to win a sweetheart crude resale agreement.
- In its counterclaim, WLL alleges Jamex Marketing provided the incentives to a marketing VP that it later dismissed, who then convinced Shell to pay Jamex a broker fee for oil that WLL already had agreed to supply Shell.
- WLL’s suit says it has not recouped payments Shell made to Jamex, and seeks damages and a jury trial.