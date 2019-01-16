Whiting Petroleum sues oil marketer alleging sweetheart deal

  • Whiting Petroleum (WLL +0.9%) has filed a counterclaim to a lawsuit by a Texas oil marketer that it claimed gave a former executive cash and trips to win a sweetheart crude resale agreement.
  • In its counterclaim, WLL alleges Jamex Marketing provided the incentives to a marketing VP that it later dismissed, who then convinced Shell to pay Jamex a broker fee for oil that WLL already had agreed to supply Shell.
  • WLL’s suit says it has not recouped payments Shell made to Jamex, and seeks damages and a jury trial.
