Theresa May survives confidence vote
Jan. 16, 2019
- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has won a confidence vote - this despite her Brexit deal being shot down yesterday by a massive margin in Parliament.
- The end-game to all this seems to a 2nd Brexit referendum (this time won by the "remain" supporters), so May's victory today shouldn't be too much of a surprise. By being unable to deliver a Brexit deal, she's likely pleasing most of Parliament - why wouldn't they want her to stay?
- The pound has added a few pips since the vote, now up 0.15% vs. the dollar to $1.2879.
