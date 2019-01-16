Equinor makes gas, condensate discovery in Norwegian Sea
Jan. 16, 2019 2:46 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNR, XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Equinor (EQNR -0.8%) says it discovered natural gas and condensate at its Ragnfrid North exploration well in the Norwegian Sea, with estimated recoverable resources of 6M-25M boe.
- EQNR says the discovery will increase the probability of discovery for other prospects and pave the way for more drilling operations in the area of the Norwegian Sea.
- EQNR is operator of the Kristin field and owns a 52% stake, while its partners are Petoro with 27%, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with 15% and Total with 6%.