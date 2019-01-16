Credit Suisse sees upside for Sherwin-Williams
- Credit Suisse checks in on Sherwin-Williams (SHW +1.4%) following the company's below-consensus guidance update.
- "We highlight that SHW still has several levers to pull (new account activation, share-of-wallet initiatives targeted at specific customer groups) to drive share gains and growth even in the face of moderating housing turnover," updates the CS analyst team.
- "Overall, we still believe the 'core trend' in the Americas Group is 2.5% to 3% realized pricing plus LSD volume trends and “teenage store” contribution of ~50-80bps, rendering headline SSS growth in the ~5%+ range for ‘19 / ‘20."
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on SHW, but lowers estimates for FY18 EPS ($18.53 from $19.15) and FY19 EPS ($21.20 from $21.60).
