Red Hat drops MongoDB over SSPL; MDB -3%

Red Hat (RHT -0.1% ) is removing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from its Enterprise Linux and Fedora, the Linux distribution the company sponsors, due to MDB's new Server Side Public License.

Red Hat's Technical and Community Outreach Program Manager Tom Callaway: "It is the belief of Fedora that the SSPL is intentionally crafted to be aggressively discriminatory towards a specific class of users."

SSPL tells companies offering MongoDB services they must open-source all programs used to make the software available as a service. The point is to force companies to go open-source or choose one of MongoDB's commercial products.

Amazon responded by launching DocumentDB, a managed database that's compatible with existing MongoDB applications and tools. DocumentDB works with MongoDB version 3.6, which predates the SSPL license.