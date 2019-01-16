Morgan Stanley Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 16, 2019 5:30 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 17th, before market open.
  • Trading results will be the topic du jour, but analysts will also be watching to see how capital markets and wealth management units fared in the quarter.
  • In its Q3 release, Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said the company was optimistic for the rest of 2018. But few saw December's volatility ahead.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.3B (-2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • EPS estimates this quarter have seen 0 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 16 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Analysts Growing Bearish Ahead Of Earnings From Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.