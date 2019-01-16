Morgan Stanley Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2019 5:30 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 17th, before market open.
- Trading results will be the topic du jour, but analysts will also be watching to see how capital markets and wealth management units fared in the quarter.
- In its Q3 release, Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said the company was optimistic for the rest of 2018. But few saw December's volatility ahead.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.3B (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- EPS estimates this quarter have seen 0 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 16 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Analysts Growing Bearish Ahead Of Earnings From Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley