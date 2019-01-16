Netflix Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+28.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

EPS estimates this quarter have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 1 downward.

What to watch: The company is expected to report 7.23M net adds for the international business and 1.77M domestic net adds. Guidance on the impact of Netflix's price increases will also be closely watched. Investors can expect some volatility after the report drops, with options implying a move up or down of around 8%.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Netflix Earnings Preview: Can Earnings Help The Stock Break The Downward Trend?Sell Netflix Into Earnings