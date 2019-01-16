Auto tariffs teed up again

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says President Trump is inclined to pursue 25% tariffs on imported automobiles as a way to get China and the European Union to negotiate.
"I’m not in favor of tariffs but they are a fact of life when Trump is in the White House," notes Grassley.
The on-again, off-again threat of reciprocal tariffs continues to be a factor for automakers as they make spending and investment decisions.
On watch: Ford (F -5.9%), General Motors (GM +0.7%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +0.9%), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox