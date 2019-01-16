J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 16, 2019 5:35 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 17th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-57.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+15.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • EPS estimates this quarter have seen 0 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 6 downward.
