Economic confrontation tops global risks list

Jan. 16, 2019 3:38 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Economic confrontations, erosion of trade agreements, and geopolitical tension dominate short-term risks that are expected to increase in 2019, according to a survey of about 1,000 lawmaker, academics, and business leaders.
  • That's part of the World Economic Forum's Global Risks 2019 report released ahead of its annual gathering in Davos Switzerland.
  • Some 91% of respondents expect the risk of economic confrontations/frictions between major powers to increase this year.
  • Also figuring prominently in the list are cyber-attack thefts of data or money (82%), domestic political polarization (67%) and erosion of  global policy coordination on climate change (64%).
  • Previously: "Less optimistic" works its way into Beige Book (Jan. 16)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.