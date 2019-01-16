Economic confrontation tops global risks list
Jan. 16, 2019 3:38 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Economic confrontations, erosion of trade agreements, and geopolitical tension dominate short-term risks that are expected to increase in 2019, according to a survey of about 1,000 lawmaker, academics, and business leaders.
- That's part of the World Economic Forum's Global Risks 2019 report released ahead of its annual gathering in Davos Switzerland.
- Some 91% of respondents expect the risk of economic confrontations/frictions between major powers to increase this year.
- Also figuring prominently in the list are cyber-attack thefts of data or money (82%), domestic political polarization (67%) and erosion of global policy coordination on climate change (64%).
