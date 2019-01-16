Iamgold -10% as it sees lower production, higher costs in 2019

Iamgold (IAG -10.6% ) plunges after saying it expects to produce fewer gold ounces while incurring higher costs in 2019.

IAG says it produced 882K oz. of attributable oz. in 2018, at the higher end of its guidance of 850K-900K oz., but it expects all-in sustaining costs to come in near the high end of full-year guidance of $990-$1,070/oz. sold.

IAG also expects to produce fewer gold ounces in 2019, with attributable production of 810K-870K oz., at all-in sustaining costs of $1,030-$1,080 per oz., although output is seen rising while costs decline during H2 as the Saramacca mine comes online.

The company says it plans to spend $60M on exploration in 2019, down from $81M in 2018.

Separately, IAG says it will receive $170M from a syndicate of financial institutions in exchange for delivery of 150K oz. of gold in 2022, with provisions to receive additional payments if the gold price is above $1,300/oz.