Husky Energy to receive majority support in hostile MEG takeover - Reuters

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +0.9% ) expects to secure more than 50% support from MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +2.8% ) shareholders for its C$3.3B ($2.5B) takeover offer by today’s deadline, Reuters reports.

But the numbers may still fall short of the two-thirds threshold required to complete the deal, in which case Husky would extend the deadline to buy more time to receive additional support, according to the report.

Husky’s September offer to buy MEG for C$11/share in cash or 0.485 of a Husky share expires at 5 p.m. ET today.

If Husky succeeds in its hostile takeover, MEG’s board likely would resign, according to the report.