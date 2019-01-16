Kansas City Southern wins permit to build new Texas marine terminal
- Texas regulators issue a permit that will allow Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to build a rail and marine terminal in Port Arthur for crude oil, gasoline, ethanol and diesel, the Houston Chronicle reports.
- The facility is expected to include eight storage tanks for heavy crude oil, light, sweet crude, gasoline, ethanol and diesel as well as related infrastructure for loading rail cars and seafaring tankers with those products.
- It is not clear if KSU plans to use the facility to supply foreign or domestic markets, but the permit is being issued at a time when development by oil and natural gas companies in shale basins across the U.S. has raised U.S. exports of crude oil and refined products across the globe.