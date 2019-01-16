CSX tops estimates, adds $5B in buybacks

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) reports a record operating ratio of 60.3% in Q4 to mark a 40 bps improvement from a year ago.

Revenue in Q4 increased 10% to $3.14B to edge past the $3.12B consensus estimate. The company says increases in fuel recovery, broad-based volume growth, pricing gains, higher supplemental revenue and a favorable mix all contributed to the growth.

Expenses were up 9% to $1.89N during the quarter, or 2% when 2017 results are adjusted for the impacts of restructuring and tax reform benefits.

CSX also announces the board set a new $5B share repurchase authorization.

"We are entering 2019 on a new trajectory with significant opportunity to improve across all aspects of our business," says CSX CEO James Foote.

