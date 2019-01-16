Entegra delays Q4 release, may take impairment charge

Jan. 16, 2019 4:11 PM ETEntegra Financial Corp. (ENFC)ENFC, SMBKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) will postpone its Q4 earnings release to complete the review of a potential impairment charge to its goodwill.
  • The company had planned to announce Q4 earnings on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 and will now postpone the announcement until after the close of trading on Jan. 24.
  • In connection with its recently announced merger agreement with SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Entegra may be required to take an impairment charge to goodwill, which if taken would reduce shareholder equity and increase charges against income for 2018.
  • Previously: SmartFinancial and Entegra agree to $158.2M merger (Jan. 15)
