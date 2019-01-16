Entegra delays Q4 release, may take impairment charge
- Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) will postpone its Q4 earnings release to complete the review of a potential impairment charge to its goodwill.
- The company had planned to announce Q4 earnings on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 and will now postpone the announcement until after the close of trading on Jan. 24.
- In connection with its recently announced merger agreement with SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Entegra may be required to take an impairment charge to goodwill, which if taken would reduce shareholder equity and increase charges against income for 2018.
