SoftBank considers $750M bond buyback

Jan. 16, 2019 4:21 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to lighten its interest burden with a $750M bond buyback that includes dollar bonds with coupon over 5%.
  • SoftBank will conduct tender offers to buy seven types of bonds that will also include a euro bond with a rate of 4% set to mature in 2029.
  • But the prices and structure are currently flexible as SoftBank gauges interest from institutional investors through January 23. Transactions could happen around January 28.
  • SoftBank's interest-bearing debt was $152B at the end of September.
