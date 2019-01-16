SoftBank considers $750M bond buyback
Jan. 16, 2019 4:21 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to lighten its interest burden with a $750M bond buyback that includes dollar bonds with coupon over 5%.
- SoftBank will conduct tender offers to buy seven types of bonds that will also include a euro bond with a rate of 4% set to mature in 2029.
- But the prices and structure are currently flexible as SoftBank gauges interest from institutional investors through January 23. Transactions could happen around January 28.
- SoftBank's interest-bearing debt was $152B at the end of September.