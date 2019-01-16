Neurocrine's Ingrezza shows positive effect in patients with mood disorders

  • Results from a post-hoc analysis of pooled data from 114 patients with primary mood disorders and a movement disorder called tardive dyskinesia (TD) treated with Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) INGREZZA (valbenazine) showed a treatment benefit. The data were just published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
  • After long-term treatment with INGREZZA, 46.5% of patients experienced at least a 50% improvement from baseline in a TD scale called AIMS.
  • Tardive dyskinesia, characterized by involuntary movements typically in the face, neck and tongue, is a common side-effect of prolonged use of antipsychotic drugs.
  • The FDA approved INGREZZA in April 2017 for adults with TD.
  • Shares are up a fraction after hours.
