Alcoa +2% after Q4 earnings top estimates, sees 2019 aluminum deficit

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.1% after-hours as Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.66 beats analyst expectations but comes in well short of EPS of $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted Q4 EBITDA of $749M topped the $710M analyst consensus but fell from $795M in Q3, which the company says was due primarily to lower aluminum prices and a decrease in the price of energy sales in Brazil, partially offset by increased shipments across all segments.

For 2019, Alcoa projects a global aluminum deficit of 1.7M-2.1M metric tons with global demand growth in a range of 3%-4%, and expects the alumina market to move from a deficit at the end of 2018 to a surplus of 200K-1M metric tons, driven by China, where refining expansions are expected to outpace demand growth from smelting.

Alcoa anticipates favorable impacts from spot prices for raw materials to be fully offset by higher energy costs in Q1 and to be partially offset for the rest of the year.

The company also forecasts a $70M-$80M annual improvement to net income beginning in Q3 due to the potential curtailing of production at two plants in Spain.