Maiden Holdings sells European automotive group

Jan. 16, 2019 4:30 PM ETMaiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)MHLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLDrises 3.1% in after-hours trading after announcing the sale of AVS Automotive VersicherungsService GmbH and related European subsidiaries to Allianz Partners as part of Maiden's strategic review.
  • Proceeds from the sale include an undisclosed cash payment at closing and a three-year quota share reinsurance agreement with Allianz.
  • Maiden's AVS works with German and Austrian auto retailers, OEM, and related credit providers to design and distribute auto dealer and consumer insurance products.
  • Previously: Maiden Holdings to return about $700M unearned premium to AmTrust (Jan. 3)
