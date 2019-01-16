Maiden Holdings sells European automotive group
Jan. 16, 2019 4:30 PM ETMaiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)MHLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) rises 3.1% in after-hours trading after announcing the sale of AVS Automotive VersicherungsService GmbH and related European subsidiaries to Allianz Partners as part of Maiden's strategic review.
- Proceeds from the sale include an undisclosed cash payment at closing and a three-year quota share reinsurance agreement with Allianz.
- Maiden's AVS works with German and Austrian auto retailers, OEM, and related credit providers to design and distribute auto dealer and consumer insurance products.
- Previously: Maiden Holdings to return about $700M unearned premium to AmTrust (Jan. 3)