Gladstone Land defends it NAV methodology

  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), a REIT that invests in farm-related properties, reaffirms its NAV methodology in response to a recent analyst research report.
  • In the report, the analyst estimated Gladstone Land's forward twelve months NAV per share based on a model typically applied to traditional commercial, office, or industrial REITs.
  • Gladstone Land, however, calculates NAV using a method based on appraisals by independent professional certified farm industry appraisers who conduct period appraisals of Gladstone's properties.
  • In its most recent 10-Q, Gladstone Land's estimated NAV per share at Sept. 30, 2018 was $13.79.
  • The analyst report also estimated LAND's 2018 dividend at 53 cents per share, 2019 dividend at 53 cents, and 2020 dividend at 54 cents.
  • In 2018, the company paid aggregate dividends per share of $0.5319, and recently declared dividends for January, February, and March 2019 imply a new run-rate on its dividend of $0.5334 per share for the year.
  • Previously: Gladstone Land acquires almond orchard in California (Dec. 10, 2018)
