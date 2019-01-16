Bank stocks help boost second straight day of gains

Stocks held on to small gains, helped by bank stocks, but dropped off highs of the day after succumbing to late selling pressure.

Companies largely have expressed confidence in the U.S. economic outlook in the early earnings reports, a trend that continued today as Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the company sees "a healthy consumer and business climate driving a solid economy."

The upbeat view was supported by the Beige Book, which showed eight of 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting modest to moderate growth.

BofA and Goldman Sachs jumped 7.2% and 9.5%, respectively, after both topped Wall Street's expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, sparking financials to easily win the day's sector standings with a 2.2% advance.

The positive reaction to earnings had the S&P 500 flirting with its 50-day MA (2,628.59) for the first time since early December, but stocks slipped after a WSJ report said the U.S. Department of Justice was pursuing criminal charges against Huawei for IP theft.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, pushing the yield on the two-year and 10-year notes up 2 bps each to a respective 2.54% and 2.73%.

WTI crude reversed early losses to settle +0.4% at $52.31/bbl.