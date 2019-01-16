Kinder Morgan -1% as it 'contemplates' $1/share dividend across full year

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -1% after-hours as Q4 earnings miss analyst consensus and it maintains its $0.20/share quarterly dividend, although it says its budget "contemplates" a $1/share dividend across the full year.

KMI says its FY 2018 distributable cash flow per share of $2.12 exceeded 2017 DCF per share by $0.12/share, or 6%, and Q4 DCF of $0.56/share also was 6% better than the year-ago quarter.

For 2019, KMI forecasts DCF of ~$5B, or $2.20/share, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8B, and plans to invest $3.1B in growth projects and contributions to joint ventures during the year; it expects to end 2019 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~4.5x.

KMI says it expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2019 dividend payment as well as the vast majority of its 2019 discretionary spending, without the need to access equity markets.