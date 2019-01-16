Earthstone Energy reports 26% rise in FY 2018 production
Jan. 16, 2019 5:33 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)ESTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE) estimates Q4 oil and gas sales volumes totaled 959K boe, or 10,430 boe/day, and full-year sales volumes jumped 26% Y/Y to 3.62M boe, or 9,930 boe/day.
- ESTE says it plans 2019 capital spending of $190M, as it expects to maintain a one-rig operated program for its acreage in the Midland Basin.
- The company says it recently concluded drilling the second well on a two-well pad in the Ratliff Unit in Upton County and is moving the rig to Midland County to drill five wells in its Mid-States Unit.