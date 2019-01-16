Carriage Services provides preliminary FY18 results

Jan. 16, 2019 5:39 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)CSVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announces preliminary unaudited results for FY18 and rolling four quarter outlook.
  • FY Total revenue estimated to be $268M (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • FY Total field EBITDA estimated to be $104.5M; and margin is estimated to be 39%.
  • FY Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA estimated to be $70.5M (-2.6% Y/Y); and margin is estimated to be 26.3%.
  • FY Adj. EPS estimated to be $1.19 (+14.4% Y/Y).
  • Rolling four quarter outlook - Period ending December 31, 2019: Revenues: $270-274M; Consolidated EBITDA $77-79M; Adj. net income $24-26M; Adj. EPS $1.34-1.44 and Free cash flow $37-40M.
  • Press Release
