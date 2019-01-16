Apple to trim hiring amid disappointing iPhone sales - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will cut back on hiring for some divisions following disappointing iPhone sales and missing its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter, Bloomberg reports.

CEO Tim Cook is said to have made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he sent a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles.

Cook said he has not yet decided which divisions would cut back on hiring, but key groups such as the artificial intelligence team would continue to add new employees at a strong pace.

The hiring pullback will not affect plans to open new offices in Austin, Tex., or its expansion in the Los Angeles area, where Apple is building out its original video content team, according to the report.