Amicus +2.7% as Citi joins bulls on Galafold launch

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is up 2.7% after hours following an upgrade at Citi to Buy.

Analyst Mohit Bansal is focused on the company's Fabry disease therapy Galafold, where early indications back up a peak sales view of $1B. Some 20% of patients are starting on the capsules without switching from an existing therapy, which Bansal sees as a "major upside" to estimates. (h/t Bloomberg)

Bansal's boosted the firm's price target to $16 from $12, implying 31.6% upside from today's close.