Brazil solicitor general overturns legal bar to Petrobras sale of TAG unit

Brazil’s solicitor general overturns an injunction that prevented Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from proceeding with the sale of a 90% stake in TAG gas pipeline unit, which is expected to fetch more than $7B.

It is not immediately clear whether the state-controlled company actually would now be able to move ahead with the sale.

France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) submitted the highest bid for TAG and was in exclusive contract talks with PBR when the Brazilian Supreme Court in July issued an injunction blocking the company from conducting asset sales.