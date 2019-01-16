Cancer Genetics +16% on loan forbearance deal

Nanocap firm Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) has jumped 16.2% on very heavy postmarket volume after filing about a forbearance agreement with its lenders.

The loan amendment with Silicon Valley Bank changes the interest rate to WSJ Prime plus 2.25 percentage points (making it 6.75% at Sept. 30, 2018); sets up milestone in connection with a potential strategic transaction satisfactory to the bank; and extends the revolving line maturity to April 15, among other items.

A modification with Partners for Growth also sets milestones for a potential strategic transaction. That loan is an interest-only term loan of $6M bearing interest at 11.5%, maturing March 22, 2020.