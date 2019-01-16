TransCanada's Mountaineer XPress gas project cleared for partial service

TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Columbia Gas Transmission is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place into service 119 miles of the Mountaineer Xpress natural gas pipeline project in West Virginia.

The signoff appears to allow transmission service on ~700M cf/day of firm capacity to serve anchor shipper Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), S&P Global Platts reports.

Mountaineer XPress is designed to transport growing production from the Marcellus and Utica shales to downstream markets; it originally was scheduled to begin full flows of 2.7B cf/day in late 2018 but has been pushed back amid regulatory delays.