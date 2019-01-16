PetroChina adds to flood of European LNG with Yamal cargoes - Reuters

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) is selling spot liquefied natural gas cargoes on the European market from Russia’s Yamal plant, adding to a flood of volumes to the continent, Reuters reports.
The early start-up of Yamal LNG’s second and third trains last year raised spot volumes from Russia and helped PTR boost its European market presence, selling LNG from its 20% share of the project’s spot volumes, according to the report.
France's Total (NYSE:TOT), which also has a 20% share of Yamal spot LNG, reportedly has not been marketing the volumes.
Europe has become a prime destination for spot LNG cargoes this winter amid weak Asian demand and increased shipping costs to transport LNG between the Atlantic and Pacific basins.
