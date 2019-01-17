Germany weighs excluding Huawei from 5G auction

It's a shift from the German government's position in October, when it told lawmakers it saw no legal basis to exclude any vendors from an upcoming 5G auction.

Berlin is now considering ways to bar China's Huawei from a 5G network buildout via stricter security requirements or changes to telecom law.

Competitor watch: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) could benefit as Western governments increasingly ban Huawei from their markets.

