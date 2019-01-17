May seeks to end Brexit stalemate

Winning a confidence vote in the House of Commons, Theresa May now faces a deadline to set out her Brexit Plan B by Monday.

She may be prepared to dissolve some of her red lines to get her opponents onside, like keeping closer ties to the EU or postponing Britain's divorce from the bloc.

Philip Hammond also reportedly told business leaders that the "threat" of a no-deal Brexit could be taken "off the table" within days.

FTSE 100 -0.4% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.2873.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP